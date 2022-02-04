Hofstra hosts JMU after Morse’s 25-point game

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 4-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-9, 5-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits the Hofstra Pride after Vado Morse scored 25 points in JMU’s 76-71 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride are 7-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Aaron Estrada with 5.0.

The Dukes have gone 4-5 against CAA opponents. JMU is fourth in the CAA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Amadi averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pride won 87-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Estrada led the Pride with 20 points, and Morse led the Dukes with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Takal Molson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Dukes. Morse is averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for JMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.