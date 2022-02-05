Trending:
Holland scores 21 to lift Fresno State past Nevada 73-56

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 1:34 am
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Holland had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Fresno State topped Nevada 73-56 on Friday night.

Orlando Robinson had 15 points for Fresno State (16-6, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Hill added 14 points and six assists.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-11, 3-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Will Baker added 14 points and Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Wolf Pack. Nevada defeated Fresno State 77-73 on Jan. 21.

