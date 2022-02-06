Holy Cross takes on Colgate after Gates’ 23-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (5-15, 4-5 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (10-11, 7-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays the Colgate Raiders after Gerrale Gates scored 23 points in Holy Cross’ 69-65 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders have gone 6-1 in home games. Colgate averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Crusaders have gone 4-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is fourth in the Patriot with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gates averaging 2.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Richardson is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Colgate.

Gates is averaging 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Judson Martindale is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.