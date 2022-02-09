Holy Cross takes on Loyola (MD) following Luc’s 21-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-10, 7-5 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (6-16, 4-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross plays the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Kyrell Luc scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 87-60 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Crusaders are 4-4 in home games. Holy Cross has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Greyhounds are 7-5 against conference opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Greyhounds won the last matchup 79-70 on Jan. 5. Cam Spencer scored 19 points to help lead the Greyhounds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Spencer is shooting 47.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.