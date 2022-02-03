Trending:
Horvath, Bean carry Utah State over San Jose State 78-62

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 11:22 pm
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Utah State beat San Jose State 78-62 on Thursday night. Justin Bean added 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 11 points for Utah State (14-9, 5-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Trey Smith had 14 points for the Spartans (7-14, 0-9), who have now lost nine games in a row. Myron Amey Jr. added 11 points. Omari Moore had 10 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

