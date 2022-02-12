House leads High Point against Campbell after 20-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-9, 6-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (11-13, 5-5 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Jaden House scored 20 points in High Point’s 79-70 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Panthers have gone 9-4 at home. High Point is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Camels are 6-5 against Big South opponents. Campbell ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Fighting Camels won 77-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Jesus Carralero led the Fighting Camels with 14 points, and Zach Austin led the Panthers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright is averaging 19.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Carralero is averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Jordan Whitfield is averaging 14.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 24.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

