Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston Baptist 82, Incarnate Word 68

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:51 pm
< a min read
      

INCARNATE WORD (6-23)

Hayman 0-4 2-2 2, Glasper 7-15 8-8 23, Lutz 2-8 2-2 7, Morgan 7-15 4-6 23, Swaby 2-3 2-2 8, Griscti 2-3 0-0 5, Ezedinma 0-1 0-0 0, Mobutu 0-1 0-0 0, Zevgaras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 18-20 68.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (9-15)

Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Iyeyemi 2-5 6-7 10, Courseault 7-15 3-4 19, Long 1-6 6-6 9, Lee 9-15 0-0 18, Hofman 5-7 2-2 13, Tordoff 1-2 3-4 5, Tse 2-5 0-0 5, Proctor 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 28-58 21-25 82.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 10-22 (Morgan 5-8, Swaby 2-3, Glasper 1-2, Griscti 1-2, Lutz 1-5, Hayman 0-2), Houston Baptist 5-17 (Courseault 2-6, Hofman 1-2, Tse 1-2, Long 1-4, Moore 0-1, Lee 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 23 (Swaby, Griscti 6), Houston Baptist 36 (Tordoff 9). Assists_Incarnate Word 9 (Glasper, Lutz, Swaby 3), Houston Baptist 11 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 21, Houston Baptist 17. A_594 (1,000).

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!