Houston Baptist 93, SE Louisiana 80

SE LOUISIANA (12-12)

Burkhardt 6-8 0-0 16, Clergeot 0-1 2-2 2, Eastmond 5-12 2-6 12, Hinton 7-9 8-11 22, Okafor 2-9 2-2 7, McFarlane 1-2 0-0 3, Kasperzyk 2-5 4-4 8, Strange 0-4 1-2 1, Caldwell 2-3 1-2 6, Larvadain 1-2 1-3 3, Brackmann 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 80.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (7-13)

Hofman 2-7 2-2 7, Iyeyemi 1-3 2-2 4, Long 4-9 4-6 15, Tse 6-12 2-4 14, Lee 9-17 12-13 32, Courseault 3-8 1-2 7, Moore 1-1 5-7 7, Proctor 2-3 3-4 7, Janacek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 31-40 93.

Halftime_SE Louisiana 50-44. 3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 7-24 (Burkhardt 4-6, Caldwell 1-1, McFarlane 1-1, Okafor 1-6, Clergeot 0-1, Warren 0-1, Kasperzyk 0-2, Eastmond 0-3, Strange 0-3), Houston Baptist 6-20 (Long 3-7, Lee 2-3, Hofman 1-5, Janacek 0-1, Tse 0-1, Courseault 0-3). Fouled Out_Kasperzyk, Long. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 31 (Hinton 9), Houston Baptist 38 (Iyeyemi 9). Assists_SE Louisiana 19 (Eastmond 9), Houston Baptist 11 (Hofman, Lee, Courseault 3). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 27, Houston Baptist 25. A_721 (1,000).

