Howard 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 64

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (7-10)

Pollard 8-9 3-3 19, Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Davis 2-10 4-4 10, Phillip 2-4 0-1 5, Voyles 2-4 1-3 5, Styles 2-9 0-0 5, Nugent 4-7 0-1 8, Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Mensah 2-5 1-2 7, Akinsanya 0-2 1-2 1, Milivojevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-18 64.

HOWARD (9-10)

Brumant 2-4 4-6 8, Settle 4-7 1-2 10, Bibbs 2-7 0-0 4, Foster 7-13 2-3 20, Hawkins 1-10 9-11 12, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Richmond 2-3 2-4 6, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Wood 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 23-59 19-28 72.

Halftime_Howard 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 7-19 (Davis 2-5, Mensah 2-5, Thompson 1-1, Phillip 1-2, Styles 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Nugent 0-1, Voyles 0-1), Howard 7-24 (Foster 4-9, Settle 1-1, Wood 1-3, Hawkins 1-5, Bibbs 0-2, Green 0-2, Harris 0-2). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 35 (Voyles 8), Howard 28 (Bibbs 5). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (Voyles 3), Howard 12 (Hawkins 8). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 23, Howard 14. A_1,271 (2,700).

