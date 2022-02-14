Howard 77, Md.-Eastern Shore 71

HOWARD (13-10)
Brumant 5-5 6-9 16, Settle 4-8 5-6 16, Bibbs 2-5 3-4 9, Foster 5-10 7-8 22, Hawkins 3-11 3-5 10, Robinson 1-4 1-2 3, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Richmond 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-48 26-36 77.
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (8-12)
Pollard 2-5 4-4 8, Thompson 2-2 0-0 6, Davis 4-8 1-2 9, Phillip 4-11 1-2 9, Voyles 5-10 3-4 14, Nugent 3-12 3-5 11, Akinsanya 1-3 1-2 3, Mensah 4-7 1-1 11. Totals 25-58 14-20 71.
Halftime_Howard 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Howard 11-26 (Foster 5-8, Settle 3-6, Bibbs 2-4, Hawkins 1-4, Green 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wood 0-2), Md.-Eastern Shore 7-21 (Thompson 2-2, Mensah 2-4, Nugent 2-7, Voyles 1-3, Pollard 0-1, Phillip 0-4). Fouled Out_Nugent. Rebounds_Howard 25 (Wood 5), Md.-Eastern Shore 39 (Pollard 10). Assists_Howard 14 (Hawkins 8), Md.-Eastern Shore 15 (Phillip 6). Total Fouls_Howard 19, Md.-Eastern Shore 24. A_747 (5,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments