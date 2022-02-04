Howard hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Nugent’s 23-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-9, 2-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-10, 2-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Howard Bison after Donchevell Nugent scored 23 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 79-72 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Bison have gone 3-3 at home. Howard is first in the MEAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 5.7.

The Hawks are 2-3 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Da’Shawn Phillip averaging 3.1.

The Bison and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Foster averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. William Settle is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

Dom London is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 11.2 points. Phillip is shooting 36.1% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

