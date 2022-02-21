Trending:
Howard puts home win streak on the line against Coppin State

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 1:42 am
Coppin State Eagles (5-20, 4-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-10, 7-3 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Coppin State aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Bison are 6-3 in home games. Howard leads the MEAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 6.0.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State has a 3-6 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Eagles won the last meeting 83-81 on Jan. 25. Tyree Corbett scored 25 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins is averaging 12.4 points, six assists and 2.4 steals for the Bison. Kyle Foster is averaging 18.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games for Howard.

Corbett is averaging 13.6 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

