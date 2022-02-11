Hunter leads Central Arkansas against Jacksonville State after 20-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-16, 4-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-8, 9-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Camren Hunter scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 83-72 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks are 8-2 in home games. Jacksonville State is eighth in the ASUN with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Jay Pal averaging 0.6.

The Sugar Bears are 4-6 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 86-81 on Jan. 19. Demaree King scored 20 points points to help lead the Gamecocks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc. Darian Adams is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Darious Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

