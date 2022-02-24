Hunter leads Old Dominion against Florida Atlantic after 20-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-12, 8-6 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-17, 5-9 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -1; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jaylin Hunter scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 73-64 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Monarchs have gone 7-4 in home games. Old Dominion ranks third in C-USA in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Austin Trice paces the Monarchs with 8.8 boards.

The Owls are 8-6 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic ranks third in C-USA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won 81-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Michael Forrest led the Owls with 16 points, and Trice led the Monarchs with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Keyser is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Trice is averaging 12.7 points and 10.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Forrest is averaging 14.1 points for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

