Hurricanes have season-high 50 shots, beat Blue Jackets 4-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal got Carolina on the board with a determined second-period sequence, then the Hurricanes broke it open with two quick third-period goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes finished with a season-high 50 shots, leaving netminder Frederik Andersen with a relatively quiet night in earning his third shutout this season on 19 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the second for a 2-0 lead, then Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 36 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the third.

Both teams entered on winning streaks, with Columbus at a season-high four wins and Carolina with three straight. And the Blue Jackets had surged to win seven of eight, a stretch that included five road wins — the last coming a day earlier at Atlantic Division-leading Florida.

But the Hurricanes controlled the puck from the start and surrendered few scoring chances, whether at even-strength or with its NHL-best penalty kill. They just needed time to finally beat J-F Berube after firing a steady stream of shots on net.

BLUES 5, SABRES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and an assist, Colton Parayko scored the winner in St. Louis’ victory over Buffalo.

Jake Walman and Brayden Schenn also scored, and Ville Husso had 35 saves for St. Louis to improve to 10-1-1 since the start of 2022 — and 9-1-0 at home.

Kyle Okposo, Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost five straight.

