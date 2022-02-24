Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66

IDAHO ST. (7-20)
Parker 3-5 0-0 7, Rodriguez 0-5 2-2 2, Burgin 1-6 0-0 3, Smellie 3-13 2-2 11, Sorensen 2-4 2-2 8, Cool 2-6 4-4 9, Carr 3-5 2-2 11, Porter 9-16 1-3 19. Totals 23-60 13-15 70.
N. ARIZONA (9-19)
Haymon 2-10 0-0 5, Mains 5-13 0-0 15, Towt 3-4 0-0 6, Richards 4-7 0-0 8, Cone 10-15 4-4 26, Green 1-2 0-1 2, Stark 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 4-5 66.
Halftime_Idaho St. 34-24. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 11-31 (Carr 3-5, Smellie 3-8, Sorensen 2-4, Parker 1-1, Cool 1-4, Burgin 1-5, Rodriguez 0-4), N. Arizona 8-23 (Mains 5-10, Cone 2-5, Haymon 1-7, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds_Idaho St. 30 (Porter 8), N. Arizona 36 (Towt 11). Assists_Idaho St. 14 (Cool 6), N. Arizona 13 (Towt 6). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 10, N. Arizona 17. A_577 (11,230).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.