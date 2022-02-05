Idaho St. 86, Montana 63

MONTANA (15-8)

Anderson 0-1 2-2 2, Bannan 2-3 1-2 5, Carter-Hollinger 0-3 1-2 1, Beasley 0-3 2-2 2, Whitney 6-11 7-7 19, Martin 1-6 1-1 3, C.Parker 6-9 2-2 15, Vazquez 1-7 2-2 5, Owens 5-8 1-1 11, Blakney 0-0 0-0 0, Wetzel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 19-21 63.

IDAHO ST. (4-16)

Porter 9-14 2-3 20, Rodriguez 5-7 4-4 16, Burgin 1-3 0-0 3, Cool 3-5 4-4 10, Sorensen 5-7 6-10 19, Smellie 3-5 3-3 9, Carr 2-4 0-0 5, B.Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Buzangu 1-1 0-0 2, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0, Visentin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-48 19-24 86.

Halftime_Idaho St. 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Montana 2-16 (C.Parker 1-2, Vazquez 1-5, Beasley 0-1, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Owens 0-2, Martin 0-4), Idaho St. 7-14 (Sorensen 3-3, Rodriguez 2-3, Burgin 1-2, Carr 1-2, Cool 0-1, B.Parker 0-1, Smellie 0-2). Fouled Out_Burgin, Smellie. Rebounds_Montana 11 (C.Parker, Owens 3), Idaho St. 35 (Porter 10). Assists_Montana 6 (Whitney, C.Parker 2), Idaho St. 18 (Sorensen 8). Total Fouls_Montana 21, Idaho St. 21. A_1,160 (8,000).

