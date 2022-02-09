Idaho State plays Idaho, looks to break road losing streak

Idaho State Bengals (4-17, 2-10 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (5-17, 2-10 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State will attempt to break its 11-game road slide when the Bengals face Idaho.

The Vandals have gone 4-5 in home games. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Rashad Smith averaging 0.3.

The Bengals are 2-10 in conference play. Idaho State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bengals won the last meeting 81-74 on Jan. 16. Tarik Cool scored 20 points to help lead the Bengals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevante Anderson is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Vandals. Mikey Dixon is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Cool is averaging 11.2 points for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

