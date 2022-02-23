Idaho takes on Sacramento State after Smith’s 22-point performance

Idaho Vandals (8-18, 5-11 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-16, 3-13 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Rashad Smith scored 22 points in Idaho’s 83-80 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Hornets are 3-8 on their home court. Sacramento State has a 4-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Vandals are 5-11 against conference opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Vandals won the last matchup 73-72 on Jan. 22. Trevante Anderson scored 17 points to help lead the Vandals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: William FitzPatrick is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 9.1 points. Bryce Fowler is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Tanner Christensen is averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vandals. Smith is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.