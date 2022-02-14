Ill.-Chicago 57, IUPUI 54

IUPUI (2-22)
Isitua 4-8 0-1 8, Depersia 1-5 4-4 7, LaStrap 5-17 2-2 12, Maxwell 5-15 3-4 14, McClure 2-4 2-4 7, Stanton 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 19-52 13-17 54.
ILL.-CHICAGO (10-14)
Skobalj 3-5 0-0 8, Ahale 2-9 0-0 6, Carter 3-5 4-5 12, Franklin 5-14 2-3 12, Warren 2-7 6-7 11, Griffin 2-9 1-5 5, Diggins 1-2 1-2 3, Yaklich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 14-22 57.
Halftime_IUPUI 28-22. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 3-10 (McClure 1-2, Depersia 1-3, Maxwell 1-3, LaStrap 0-1, Stanton 0-1), Ill.-Chicago 7-26 (Carter 2-3, Skobalj 2-4, Ahale 2-8, Warren 1-3, Franklin 0-4, Griffin 0-4). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_IUPUI 33 (Isitua 10), Ill.-Chicago 31 (Carter, Griffin 6). Assists_IUPUI 8 (Depersia 4), Ill.-Chicago 10 (Warren 5). Total Fouls_IUPUI 20, Ill.-Chicago 16. A_1,242 (9,500).
