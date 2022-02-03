Ill.-Chicago 80, Robert Morris 75

ROBERT MORRIS (5-17)

Mayers 0-1 0-0 0, Spear 9-16 5-6 23, Cheeks 3-7 4-4 12, Green 6-15 2-4 16, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Winston 8-14 0-0 19, Farris 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 11-14 75.

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-12)

Griffin 5-11 2-3 14, Skobalj 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 1-6 0-0 2, Franklin 6-14 3-4 16, K.Johnson 6-10 3-5 18, Warren 6-10 2-2 15, Ahale 2-4 0-0 6, Diggins 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 30-64 10-14 80.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 8-17 (Winston 3-4, Cheeks 2-4, Green 2-5, Williams 1-2, Farris 0-1, Spear 0-1), Ill.-Chicago 10-25 (K.Johnson 3-5, Ahale 2-4, Griffin 2-4, Franklin 1-3, Warren 1-3, Skobalj 1-4, Carter 0-2). Rebounds_Robert Morris 32 (Spear 13), Ill.-Chicago 30 (Franklin 8). Assists_Robert Morris 14 (Spear 4), Ill.-Chicago 17 (Franklin, Warren 4). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 12, Ill.-Chicago 11. A_1,725 (9,500).

