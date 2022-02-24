Trending:
Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77

February 24, 2022 10:50 pm
GREEN BAY (4-24)

Ansong 6-10 0-3 12, Meyer 2-7 7-8 11, Jenkins 5-11 2-4 14, McGee 7-15 4-4 20, Stieber 2-4 0-0 5, Kellogg 3-7 3-6 9, Claflin 2-3 0-0 6, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Listau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-25 77.

ILL.-CHICAGO (12-15)

Skobalj 2-6 0-0 6, Ahale 2-4 1-2 7, Carter 2-4 0-0 5, Franklin 5-9 5-7 15, K.Johnson 3-7 1-4 8, Griffin 6-9 7-12 21, Diggins 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 4-7 7-9 17. Totals 25-48 21-34 81.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 7-16 (Claflin 2-3, Jenkins 2-5, McGee 2-5, Stieber 1-2, Tucker 0-1), Ill.-Chicago 10-21 (Griffin 2-3, Warren 2-3, Ahale 2-4, Skobalj 2-5, Carter 1-2, K.Johnson 1-3, Franklin 0-1). Fouled Out_Claflin. Rebounds_Green Bay 29 (McGee 9), Ill.-Chicago 31 (Franklin 8). Assists_Green Bay 13 (McGee 3), Ill.-Chicago 16 (K.Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Green Bay 26, Ill.-Chicago 18. A_2,357 (9,500).

