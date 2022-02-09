Illinois St. 78, Valparaiso 75, OT

VALPARAISO (11-13)
Krikke 6-14 0-0 12, Gordon 1-1 0-0 2, King 6-15 2-4 14, Ruedinger 2-3 1-2 6, Taylor 7-14 7-7 26, DeAveiro 1-3 0-0 2, Edwards 5-11 0-0 12, Woodyard 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 28-64 11-15 75.
ILLINOIS ST. (11-14)
Lewis 1-3 2-2 4, McChesney 5-8 6-6 16, Schmitt 3-6 0-0 6, Reeves 13-21 3-5 34, Strong 3-11 2-3 10, Freeman 2-6 2-2 6, Ndiaye 1-6 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 28-62 15-20 78.
Halftime_Valparaiso 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-18 (Taylor 5-8, Edwards 2-6, Ruedinger 1-1, King 0-1, Woodyard 0-2), Illinois St. 7-19 (Reeves 5-8, Strong 2-6, Lewis 0-1, McChesney 0-1, Ndiaye 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Fouled Out_Ruedinger. Rebounds_Valparaiso 27 (Gordon 6), Illinois St. 39 (McChesney 10). Assists_Valparaiso 15 (Gordon, Ruedinger, DeAveiro 3), Illinois St. 10 (Freeman 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 17, Illinois St. 16. A_2,443 (10,200).
