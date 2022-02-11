Illinois State visits Indiana State following Reeves’ 34-point performance

Illinois State Redbirds (11-14, 4-8 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-14, 3-9 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Indiana State Sycamores after Antonio Reeves scored 34 points in Illinois State’s 78-75 overtime victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Sycamores are 7-4 on their home court. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Henry averaging 4.5.

The Redbirds are 4-8 in MVC play. Illinois State is third in the MVC shooting 36.7% from downtown. Josiah Strong paces the Redbirds shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Sycamores and Redbirds match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Neese averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Henry is shooting 48.2% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Mark Freeman is averaging nine points and 3.7 assists for the Redbirds. Reeves is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

