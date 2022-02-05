Incarnate Word 78, New Orleans 70

NEW ORLEANS (13-9)

Jackson 2-5 1-2 5, Kirkland 1-4 2-2 4, Green 7-15 5-7 19, Sackey 1-3 0-0 2, St. Hilaire 7-16 7-8 22, Myers 2-4 1-2 5, Doughty 4-5 0-0 11, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Carson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 16-21 70.

INCARNATE WORD (5-19)

Griscti 2-8 0-0 5, Glasper 12-20 3-3 34, Morgan 3-11 3-4 9, Swaby 7-12 2-2 19, Yoder 1-5 2-2 4, Zevgaras 3-4 1-2 7, Ezedinma 0-1 0-0 0, Mobutu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-13 78.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 38-27. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 4-16 (Doughty 3-3, St. Hilaire 1-8, Carson 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Green 0-3), Incarnate Word 11-33 (Glasper 7-12, Swaby 3-4, Griscti 1-7, Ezedinma 0-1, Yoder 0-1, Mobutu 0-2, Morgan 0-6). Fouled Out_Griscti. Rebounds_New Orleans 34 (Green 9), Incarnate Word 33 (Swaby 9). Assists_New Orleans 6 (Kirkland, Green, Sackey 2), Incarnate Word 15 (Yoder 4). Total Fouls_New Orleans 15, Incarnate Word 22. A_273 (2,000).

