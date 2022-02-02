Incarnate Word hosts Nicholls State after Carter’s 21-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (13-9, 3-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-18, 0-5 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Devante Carter scored 21 points in Nicholls State’s 73-61 win over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Cardinals are 3-7 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks sixth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 76.7 points while holding opponents to 49.6% shooting.

The Colonels are 3-2 in Southland play. Nicholls State scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won 87-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Ryghe Lyons led the Colonels with 18 points, and RJ Glasper led the Cardinals with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lutz is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Glasper is averaging 14.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Jitaurious Gordon is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.9 points for the Colonels. Pierce Spencer is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.