Incarnate Word visits New Orleans following Green’s 29-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-20, 1-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (14-9, 7-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Troy Green scored 29 points in New Orleans’ 78-69 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Privateers are 9-2 on their home court. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Simeon Kirkland averaging 1.6.

The Cardinals are 1-7 in Southland play. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 66.5 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. The Cardinals won the last meeting 78-70 on Feb. 5. RJ Glasper scored 34 points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek St. Hilaire is averaging 21 points and 1.9 steals for the Privateers. Kmani Doughty is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Johnny Hughes III is averaging 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Glasper is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

