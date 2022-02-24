Indiana 74, Maryland 64

MARYLAND (13-15)
D.Scott 3-11 4-4 10, Wahab 1-2 1-2 3, Ayala 1-7 0-0 3, Hart 4-5 3-5 14, Russell 9-21 0-0 23, Reese 4-4 0-0 8, Green 1-2 0-0 3, Martinez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-11 64.
INDIANA (17-10)
Jackson-Davis 4-6 2-4 10, Kopp 3-5 2-2 8, Thompson 9-12 1-2 19, Johnson 7-7 7-8 24, Stewart 2-8 0-0 5, Bates 1-5 1-2 3, Leal 1-1 0-0 3, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 13-18 74.
Halftime_Indiana 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 10-25 (Russell 5-9, Hart 3-4, Green 1-1, Ayala 1-6, D.Scott 0-5), Indiana 5-13 (Johnson 3-3, Leal 1-1, Stewart 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 21 (D.Scott, Wahab 6), Indiana 25 (Thompson 9). Assists_Maryland 7 (Ayala 2), Indiana 15 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Maryland 16, Indiana 12. A_17,222 (17,222).
