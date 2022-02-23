Indiana Hoosiers take on the Maryland Terrapins on 5-game slide

Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to break its five-game losing streak when the Hoosiers play Maryland.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-3 in home games. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 14.6 assists per game led by Xavier Johnson averaging 4.4.

The Terrapins are 5-11 in conference play. Maryland ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Donta Scott averaging 4.6.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hoosiers won 68-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Race Thompson led the Hoosiers with 18 points, and Hakim Hart led the Terrapins with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging seven points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Eric Ayala is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.5 points. Fatts Russell is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.