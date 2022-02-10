Indiana St. 80, Evansville 77, 2OT

INDIANA ST. (9-14)
Stephens 2-7 0-1 5, Henry 5-12 6-7 17, Hobbs 2-8 2-2 7, Larry 0-0 1-2 1, Neese 12-24 6-8 35, Thomas 4-7 2-2 11, Bledson 2-3 0-0 4, Wilbar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 17-22 80.
EVANSVILLE (6-16)
Kuhlman 0-6 1-2 1, Phillips 1-2 1-3 3, Beauchamp 8-15 7-7 29, Frederking 1-4 2-2 4, Givance 5-17 7-11 18, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Sisley 6-8 3-7 17, Bobe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 23-58 21-32 77.
Halftime_Indiana St. 26-25. 3-Point Goals_Indiana St. 9-27 (Neese 5-11, Thomas 1-1, Stephens 1-3, Henry 1-4, Hobbs 1-7, Bledson 0-1), Evansville 10-23 (Beauchamp 6-10, Sisley 2-3, Bobe 1-2, Givance 1-2, Smith 0-1, Kuhlman 0-2, Frederking 0-3). Fouled Out_Henry, Thomas, Bledson. Rebounds_Indiana St. 40 (Stephens 13), Evansville 35 (Givance, Smith 7). Assists_Indiana St. 9 (Larry 4), Evansville 14 (Kuhlman 7). Total Fouls_Indiana St. 26, Evansville 18.
