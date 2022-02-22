Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa following Green’s 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 12-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (11-17, 4-12 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Indiana State Sycamores after AJ Green scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 95-75 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Sycamores are 8-5 in home games. Indiana State has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Panthers have gone 12-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The teams play for the 17th time this season in MVC play. The Panthers won the last matchup 80-74 on Jan. 12. Noah Carter scored 17 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bledson is averaging 9.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Trae Berhow is averaging 10 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Green is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!