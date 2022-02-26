Indiana State visits Illinois State following Henry’s 23-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (11-18, 4-13 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-19, 4-13 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -3; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces the Illinois State Redbirds after Cameron Henry scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 88-82 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Redbirds have gone 10-6 at home. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by Josiah Strong shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Sycamores have gone 4-13 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is fifth in the MVC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Henry averaging 5.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Sycamores won the last meeting 60-57 on Feb. 12. Cooper Neese scored 28 points to help lead the Sycamores to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strong is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 11.5 points. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Xavier Bledson is averaging 9.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Neese is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

