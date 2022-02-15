Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Iona 70, St. Peter’s 61

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 10:06 pm
< a min read
      

IONA (21-5)

Joseph 5-9 7-9 17, Slazinski 4-11 0-0 11, JeanLouis 1-1 0-1 2, Joiner 1-5 1-2 4, Jolly 6-16 4-6 17, Clayton 3-8 6-6 12, van Eyck 1-4 0-0 2, Myers 1-4 0-0 2, Shema 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-59 18-24 70.

ST. PETER’S (11-10)

Diahame 2-6 0-0 4, H.Drame 2-2 1-2 5, Ndefo 5-14 6-9 16, Banks 1-5 4-6 6, Lee 2-8 3-4 8, Edert 1-4 0-0 3, F.Drame 2-2 0-1 4, Dasher 1-3 1-2 3, Murray 5-6 0-0 10, Rupert 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 15-24 61.

Halftime_Iona 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Iona 6-22 (Slazinski 3-7, Shema 1-1, Joiner 1-2, Jolly 1-5, Myers 0-2, van Eyck 0-2, Clayton 0-3), St. Peter’s 2-7 (Edert 1-2, Lee 1-2, Banks 0-1, Diahame 0-1, Ndefo 0-1). Rebounds_Iona 37 (Joseph 12), St. Peter’s 33 (Ndefo 8). Assists_Iona 13 (Joiner 4), St. Peter’s 9 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Iona 22, St. Peter’s 20. A_695 (3,200).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy