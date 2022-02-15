Iona 70, St. Peter’s 61

IONA (21-5)
Joseph 5-9 7-9 17, Slazinski 4-11 0-0 11, JeanLouis 1-1 0-1 2, Joiner 1-5 1-2 4, Jolly 6-16 4-6 17, Clayton 3-8 6-6 12, van Eyck 1-4 0-0 2, Myers 1-4 0-0 2, Shema 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-59 18-24 70.
ST. PETER’S (11-10)
Diahame 2-6 0-0 4, H.Drame 2-2 1-2 5, Ndefo 5-14 6-9 16, Banks 1-5 4-6 6, Lee 2-8 3-4 8, Edert 1-4 0-0 3, F.Drame 2-2 0-1 4, Dasher 1-3 1-2 3, Murray 5-6 0-0 10, Rupert 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 15-24 61.
Halftime_Iona 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Iona 6-22 (Slazinski 3-7, Shema 1-1, Joiner 1-2, Jolly 1-5, Myers 0-2, van Eyck 0-2, Clayton 0-3), St. Peter’s 2-7 (Edert 1-2, Lee 1-2, Banks 0-1, Diahame 0-1, Ndefo 0-1). Rebounds_Iona 37 (Joseph 12), St. Peter’s 33 (Ndefo 8). Assists_Iona 13 (Joiner 4), St. Peter’s 9 (Lee 4). Total Fouls_Iona 22, St. Peter’s 20. A_695 (3,200).
