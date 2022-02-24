Iona hosts conference rival Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-19, 4-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (22-5, 14-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Iona in MAAC action Friday.

The Gaels have gone 11-0 in home games. Iona averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-12 against MAAC opponents. Canisius gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Gaels won the last meeting 70-62 on Feb. 5. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 17 points points to help lead the Gaels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Jolly is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 14.6 points. Elijah Joiner is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Iona.

Jordan Henderson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 11.1 points. Armon Harried is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

