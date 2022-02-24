Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Iona hosts conference rival Canisius

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Canisius Golden Griffins (8-19, 4-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (22-5, 14-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Iona in MAAC action Friday.

The Gaels have gone 11-0 in home games. Iona averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-12 against MAAC opponents. Canisius gives up 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. The Gaels won the last meeting 70-62 on Feb. 5. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 17 points points to help lead the Gaels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Jolly is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 14.6 points. Elijah Joiner is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Iona.

Jordan Henderson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 11.1 points. Armon Harried is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!