Iona takes home win streak into matchup with Fairfield

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 3:22 am
Fairfield Stags (12-15, 6-10 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (21-5, 13-2 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Gaels face Fairfield.

The Gaels are 10-0 in home games. Iona is seventh in the MAAC shooting 33.0% from downtown, led by Jordan Wildy shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Stags are 6-10 against conference opponents. Fairfield averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won the last meeting 80-76 on Jan. 11. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 20 points points to help lead the Gaels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Joiner is averaging 11.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Taj Benning is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Stags. Jesus Cruz is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

