Iona visits Siena after Joiner’s 22-point outing

Iona Gaels (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-9, 7-4 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Siena Saints after Elijah Joiner scored 22 points in Iona’s 80-71 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints have gone 5-4 at home. Siena is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 30.1 rebounds. Jackson Stormo paces the Saints with 7.0 boards.

The Gaels are 11-1 against MAAC opponents. Iona leads the MAAC scoring 76.9 points per game while shooting 44.7%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Gaels won 74-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Ryan Myers led the Gaels with 13 points, and Colby Rogers led the Saints with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Saints. Nick Hopkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Tyson Jolly is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 14.6 points. Nelly Junior Joseph is shooting 53.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

