Iowa 110, Maryland 87

IOWA (15-7)
P.McCaffery 2-7 1-2 6, Ke.Murray 12-14 4-7 30, Rebraca 2-3 2-2 6, Bohannon 10-16 0-0 30, Perkins 2-4 1-2 5, Toussaint 2-5 1-2 5, Sandfort 3-4 0-0 9, Ulis 1-5 1-2 3, Kr.Murray 2-3 3-4 8, Ash 2-3 0-0 6, C.McCaffery 0-0 0-0 0, Mulvey 0-0 0-0 0, Ogundele 1-1 0-0 2, Laketa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-65 13-21 110.
MARYLAND (11-12)
Scott 2-4 2-2 8, Wahab 0-2 0-0 0, Ayala 4-14 0-2 9, Hart 8-11 0-0 19, Russell 7-13 3-3 20, Martinez 4-6 2-2 12, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Dockery 3-7 2-2 10, Reese 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, McCool 0-0 2-2 2, Karkus 0-0 0-0 0, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 11-13 87.
Halftime_Iowa 57-41. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 19-34 (Bohannon 10-16, Sandfort 3-3, Ash 2-3, Ke.Murray 2-3, Kr.Murray 1-2, P.McCaffery 1-4, Ulis 0-1, Toussaint 0-2), Maryland 14-26 (Hart 3-5, Russell 3-5, Martinez 2-2, Scott 2-3, Dockery 2-4, Green 1-1, Ayala 1-5, Reese 0-1). Rebounds_Iowa 36 (Ke.Murray, Rebraca 7), Maryland 28 (Scott 5). Assists_Iowa 22 (Bohannon, Toussaint 5), Maryland 14 (Russell 6). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Maryland 16.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments