Iowa 71, Minnesota 59

MINNESOTA (11-9)

Battle 1-12 0-0 2, Curry 3-8 2-4 8, Loewe 7-9 1-2 19, Stephens 4-11 0-0 9, Willis 6-13 1-1 16, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Sutherlin 1-5 2-2 5, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Ogele 0-0 0-0 0, Thiam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 6-9 59.

IOWA (15-7)

P.McCaffery 8-14 0-0 18, Ke.Murray 9-18 4-7 24, Rebraca 2-3 0-0 4, Bohannon 2-7 0-0 6, Perkins 1-4 0-0 2, Ulis 4-9 0-2 9, Kr.Murray 1-5 0-0 3, Sandfort 2-4 0-0 5, Toussaint 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 4-9 71.

Halftime_Minnesota 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 9-23 (Loewe 4-5, Willis 3-6, Sutherlin 1-1, Stephens 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Battle 0-6), Iowa 9-23 (P.McCaffery 2-3, Ke.Murray 2-4, Bohannon 2-7, Kr.Murray 1-2, Ulis 1-2, Sandfort 1-3, Perkins 0-1, Toussaint 0-1). Rebounds_Minnesota 35 (Curry, Willis 8), Iowa 36 (Ke.Murray 15). Assists_Minnesota 9 (Curry, Willis 3), Iowa 12 (Ke.Murray 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 9, Iowa 10. A_14,558 (15,500).

