Iowa St. 54, TCU 51

February 15, 2022 11:13 pm
IOWA ST. (16-9)

Conditt 2-2 1-2 5, Kunc 0-3 2-2 2, Brockington 7-20 4-6 20, Hunter 7-15 0-0 15, Kalscheur 4-7 0-0 9, Grill 1-3 0-1 3, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 7-11 54.

TCU (16-7)

Miller 5-10 3-3 14, O’Bannon 3-10 1-2 7, Lampkin 8-9 0-0 16, Baugh 2-8 1-2 5, Miles 0-9 3-4 3, Farabello 2-8 0-0 6, Peavy 0-2 0-0 0, Cork 0-0 0-0 0, Coles 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 8-11 51.

Halftime_TCU 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 5-14 (Brockington 2-4, Grill 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Kalscheur 1-3, Kunc 0-3), TCU 3-18 (Farabello 2-5, Miller 1-1, Peavy 0-1, Baugh 0-3, Miles 0-4, O’Bannon 0-4). Rebounds_Iowa St. 26 (Brockington 7), TCU 36 (O’Bannon, Lampkin 9). Assists_Iowa St. 13 (Conditt 4), TCU 14 (Miles 4). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 13, TCU 15.

