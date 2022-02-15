Iowa State plays TCU after Brockington’s 27-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (16-9, 3-9 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-6, 5-5 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -3.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on the TCU Horned Frogs after Izaiah Brockington scored 27 points in Iowa State’s 75-69 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 9-3 in home games. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Miller averaging 6.4.

The Cyclones are 3-9 in conference matchups. Iowa State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Horned Frogs won 59-44 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Damion Baugh led the Horned Frogs with 23 points, and Brockington led the Cyclones with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 10 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Baugh is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Brockington is averaging 17 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

