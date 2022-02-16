Trending:
Italy 10, Denmark 3

February 16, 2022 3:11 am
Italy 0 0 2 2 1 0 4 1 0 0 10
Denmark 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3

Italy

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 197, Team Percentage: 88.

S. Arman Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

M. Giovanella Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.

A. Mosaner Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

J. Retornaz Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

Denmark

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 158, Team Percentage: 71.

H. Holtermann Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

M. Krause Shots: 14, Points: 28, Percentage: 50.

M. Noergaard Shots: 14, Points: 35, Percentage: 63.

K. Wiksten Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

