Italy 7, Britain 5

Italy 1 0 0 2 1 0 3 0 — 7 Britain 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 — 5

Italy

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 70.

S. Constantini Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.

Britain

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 91.

J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.