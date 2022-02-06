Italy 8, China 4

Italy 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 — 8 China 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 4

Italy

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 124, Team Percentage: 79.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: 73, Percentage: 76.

S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: 51, Percentage: 85.

China

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 99, Team Percentage: 62.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: 64, Percentage: 67.

Fan S. Shots: 16, Points: 35, Percentage: 55.

