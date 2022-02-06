Italy 8, China 4
|Italy
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|8
|China
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Italy
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.
S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.
China
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 67.
Fan S. Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 55.
