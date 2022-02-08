Gold Medal Game
Italy 8, Norway 5
|Italy
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|8
|Norway
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|5
Italy
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 136, Team Percentage: 87.
A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: 86, Percentage: 90.
S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: 50, Percentage: 83.
Norway
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 111, Team Percentage: 69.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.
K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments