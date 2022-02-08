On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Italy 8, Norway 5

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 8:53 am
< a min read
      

Gold Medal Game

Italy 8, Norway 5

Italy 0 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 8
Norway 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 5

Italy

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 136, Team Percentage: 87.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: 86, Percentage: 90.

S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: 50, Percentage: 83.

Norway

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 111, Team Percentage: 69.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.

K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia