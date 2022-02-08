Gold Medal Game

Italy 8, Norway 5

Italy 0 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 — 8 Norway 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 5

Italy

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 136, Team Percentage: 87.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: 86, Percentage: 90.

S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: 50, Percentage: 83.

Norway

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 111, Team Percentage: 69.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.

K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

