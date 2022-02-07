Italy 8, Sweden 1
|Italy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
Italy
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 126, Team Percentage: 90.
A. Mosaner Shots: 21, Points: 79, Percentage: 94.
S. Constantini Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.
Sweden
Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 66.
O. Eriksson Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.
A. de Val Shots: 14, Points: 29, Percentage: 52.
