Italy 8, Switzerland 7 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 3:06 am
Italy 8, Switzerland 7 (Extra Ends)

Italy 0 3 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 8
Switzerland 1 0 2 0 0 3 0 1 0 7

Italy

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.

S. Constantini Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 82.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

J. Perret Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 61.

