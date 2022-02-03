Italy 8, Switzerland 7 (Extra Ends)
|Italy
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|8
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|—
|7
Italy
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
A. Mosaner Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.
S. Constantini Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 82.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Rios Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.
J. Perret Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 61.
