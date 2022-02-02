Italy 8, United States 4
|Italy
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|—
|8
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|4
Italy
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
S. Constantini Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.
United States
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 55.
V. Persinger Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 77.
