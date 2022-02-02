Italy 8, United States 4

Italy 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 — 8 United States 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 — 4

Italy

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

S. Constantini Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 72.

United States

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 55.

V. Persinger Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 77.

