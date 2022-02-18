Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ituka scores 23 to lift Marist over Siena 62-53

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:32 pm
< a min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 23 points as Marist got past Siena 62-53 on Friday night.

Ituka shot 10 for 12 from the line. He added eight rebounds.

Ricardo Wright had 15 points for Marist (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Victor Enoh added 10 rebounds.

Anthony Gaines had 15 points for the Saints (12-10, 9-5). Jackson Stormo added eight rebounds.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Red Foxes evened the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Marist 67-60 on Jan. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery