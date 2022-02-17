IUPUI 66, Robert Morris 56

IUPUI (3-22)
Isitua 1-4 3-4 5, Depersia 3-7 5-8 13, LaStrap 9-14 0-0 18, Maxwell 6-14 4-5 18, McClure 2-4 1-3 7, Stanton 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 23-46 13-20 66.
ROBERT MORRIS (7-20)
Mayers 3-6 6-6 12, Spear 4-11 3-4 11, Cheeks 3-7 0-0 7, Green 2-9 2-3 7, Williams 2-4 1-2 6, Farris 1-6 1-2 4, Stone 3-5 1-1 7, Cook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-49 14-18 56.
Halftime_24-24. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-14 (Depersia 2-4, Maxwell 2-4, McClure 2-4, Stanton 1-1, LaStrap 0-1), Robert Morris 4-17 (Farris 1-3, Williams 1-3, Cheeks 1-4, Green 1-5, Mayers 0-2). Fouled Out_LaStrap. Rebounds_IUPUI 24 (Isitua 7), Robert Morris 30 (Mayers 9). Assists_IUPUI 12 (LaStrap 5), Robert Morris 8 (Green 5). Total Fouls_IUPUI 17, Robert Morris 15. A_1,154 (3,056).
